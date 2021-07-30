Health experts provide COVID-19 recommendations for school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - School starts as early as next week for Alabama families, and the Medical Association of Alabama hosted pediatric infectious disease expert David Kimberlin and State Health Officer Scott Harris to answer questions about COVID-19 before they head back to the classroom.

Kimberlin offered four guidelines that families can follow to help protect kids under 12 years old who cannot get vaccinated.

Have everyone in the household 12 years old and up get vaccinated.

Tell people you are close with you got vaccinated and ask them to do the same to help keep kids healthy.

Wear a mask even if vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus.

Call superintendents and principals and tell them that you want people in schools without mandates to wear masks.

Several school districts across Alabama have mask mandates, but many do not.

“There’s a lot of people out there that have true misinformation on what masking does,” said Kimberlin. ”People say that it suffocates people. It does not suffocate anybody. And they’re out the spreading it and they’re loud and they’re mad, and so the superintendent and the principal and the teachers, they hear those loud, mad voices.”

Harris said currently there are 32 children in the state who are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.