Fort Rucker Updates Mask Guidance

New guidance issued is effective immediately
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - USAACE and Fort Rucker have updated the Department of Defense mask guidelines that is issued to all commands. That guidance is as follows:

“All individuals including Service members, Family members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask indoors while on post.”

It also states that all individuals who are not fully vaccinated will continue to socially distance.

Major General David J. Francis will publish a new general order early next week, General Order #13.

