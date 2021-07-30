Advertisement

Elba’s Caldwell commits to South Alabama

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba standout linebacker Chrystyile Caldwell is staying in-state. The Tiger senior announced on twitter his commitment to South Alabama.

Double 4 on Channel 4 wreaked havoc last year for Elba with 64 tackles, eight for a loss, and one interception.

He’s also a key piece on offense spending time at running back for the Tigers.

Caldwell chose the Jags over offers from Army, Troy, and Washington State.

