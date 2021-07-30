Advertisement

Deadly Thursday night shooting in Enterprise

CR539 Enterprise Shooting
CR539 Enterprise Shooting(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday night, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence in the 500 block of County Road 539.

At the residence, responding Officers discovered a deceased male as well as a female with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The female was transported to a hospital for treatment and currently in stable condition.

EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and no further information will be released at this time.

