Deadly Thursday night shooting in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday night, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence in the 500 block of County Road 539.

At the residence, responding Officers discovered a deceased male as well as a female with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The female was transported to a hospital for treatment and currently in stable condition.

EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.