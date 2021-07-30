Advertisement

Alabama WIC to offer self-checkout option

(Source: WBRC video)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Families who get benefits through the Women, Infants, and Children Program, or WIC, could start seeing a self-checkout option at their authorized WIC store, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced.

WIC transitioned from paper to electronic benefits authorizing the purchase of foods via an eWIC card in 2019. The cards are loaded with specific foods prescribed for each family’s individual nutrition needs.

According to ADPH, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way retailers started selling their goods to customers at checkout. Many shoppers needed a way to complete WIC purchases via a self-checkout option.

The program said it conducted a pilot with Walmart to test the self-checkouts and eWIC transaction approvals, which was successful. Walmart recently received approval to offer the option to WIC shoppers across Alabama.

Officials said other WIC stores have expressed interest and could soon be approved to offer a self-checkout option once similar testing is completed. A list of stores that can offer self-checkout can be found online.

ADPH said the hope is that the option will provide a “smoother, more convenient shopping experience for WIC shoppers and an increased redemption of healthy food benefits for WIC families.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases.
Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
CR539 Enterprise Shooting
Deadly Thursday night shooting in Enterprise
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Court records detail weapon used in killing of Selma officer

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
Campaign contribution reports show who is funding candidates.
Follow the money: See who is funding Dothan candidates
Calhoun-Liberty Hospital only has ten beds available after Hurricane Michael, and those have...
Spike in COVID-19 causes shortage of hospital beds at Calhoun-Liberty Hospital
The eviction moratorium will end July 31.
Alabama renters could face eviction; emergency relief available
Geneva County Arrests
Three arrested in Geneva County on sex, drug crimes