Advertisement

Again? Faulty exchange in Olympic mixed relay proves costly for US

Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.(Petr David Josek | AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By EDDIE PELLS and PAT GRAHAM
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A faulty exchange in the Olympic debut of mixed 4x400-meter relay cost the U.S. a spot in the final and might have cost Allyson Felix a chance at her record-setting 10th Olympic medal.

The U.S. breezed to a victory in the first qualifying heat of the relay but was disqualified because of a bad pass between Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin.

It’s the latest in a decades-long series of mishaps for the U.S. in relays.

Most have come in the shorter 4x100 relay where the pass is a more technical and time-sensitive move.

This one came in a 4x400 race where there aren’t traditionally issues with the pass.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases.
Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Court records detail weapon used in killing of Selma officer
The Alabama Department of Public Health will be updating the COVID-19 surveillance dashboard...
More Alabama counties added to “High Risk” for COVID in one week

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
The descendants of Henrietta Lacks are filing what could be unprecedented lawsuit. (Source:...
Family of Henrietta Lacks sues pharmaceutical companies for theft of her cells
COVID-19 counseling
South Central Alabama Mental Health offering new service with COVID-19
Someone took video of what appeared to be a developing twister over the skies of Pennsylvania...
WATCH: Possible tornado caught on camera over Pennsylvania
Troy University receives helicopter from Alabama Welcome Center
Troy University receives helicopter from Alabama Welcome Center