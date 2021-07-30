Advertisement

3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.((Source: Chilton County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - There were three bodies, not one as previously reported, found inside a burned vehicle in Chilton County Thursday, the sheriff’s office has confirmed.

First responders were called to the scene along a logging road off Highway 155 near Montevallo shortly after 3 p.m. after someone called 911 to report they’ve found a charred vehicle and what appeared to be a person’s remains inside.

Sheriff’s deputies and Jemison police officers found the vehicle and have since confirmed skeletal remains from three people were inside.

Investigators worked through the night to process the vehicle and remove the remains, which are being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery where officials hope to determine cause of death and identities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at 205-755-4698 or Chilton County 911 at 205-755-1120 or 205-755-2511.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases.
Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
CR539 Enterprise Shooting
Deadly Thursday night shooting in Enterprise
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Court records detail weapon used in killing of Selma officer

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
Campaign contribution reports show who is funding candidates.
Follow the money: See who is funding Dothan candidates
Calhoun-Liberty Hospital only has ten beds available after Hurricane Michael, and those have...
Spike in COVID-19 causes shortage of hospital beds at Calhoun-Liberty Hospital
The eviction moratorium will end July 31.
Alabama renters could face eviction; emergency relief available
Geneva County Arrests
Three arrested in Geneva County on sex, drug crimes