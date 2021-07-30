2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Geneva Panthers

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - After back to back playoff appearances, the Geneva Panthers will go for the trifecta.

Geneva will try to secure a third straight trip to the postseason for the first time since advancing four straight years from 2004-2007.

Geneva coming off a 4-7 season a year ago which concluded with 4 straight losses.

An equally tough schedule awaits the Panthers this season, including matchups with Opp, Slocomb and Geneva County.

All playoff teams a year ago.

Head Coach Les Sanders believes his team’s chemistry can help produce mores wins in 2021.

“I always talk about the things the coach can’t control,” said Sanders. “Do the kids get along with one another? Are they going to play for one another? Is the chemistry there? You love bringing in a speaker and showing them a movie but they are or they’re not. They hear one another, they talk. Our older guys help our younger guys. In case times get tough, if you don’t have that, things can go south in a hurry. That’s what I really like about our team is our togetherness.”

Geneva hosts Opp on August 20 to begin the 2021 season.

