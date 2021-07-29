Advertisement

WTVY teaming up with Make-A-Wish Alabama for “Wishes Are Waiting” telethon

Make-A-Wish Alabama has teamed up with WTVY for the fourth straight year for the "Wishes Are...
Make-A-Wish Alabama has teamed up with WTVY for the fourth straight year for the "Wishes Are Waiting" telethon.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the fourth straight year WTVY is teaming up with Make-A-Wish Alabama for the “Wishes Are Waiting” telethon

Make-A-Wish shines a light of hope for children fighting critical illnesses when they need it most. Together, News4 and Make-A-Wish want to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses during their darkest days.

Whether you are an individual donor, corporate sponsor, fundraising advocate or volunteer, your generous support transforms lives, one wish at a time.

Giving is simple. You can call 334-712-7472 between noon and 6:30 p.m. to make a donation. You can also text WISHES to 243725. If you can’t give a donation today you can text a donation through the weekend.

Throughout the day and on our newscasts we will share stories of children and teens in our community that have seen the impact of Make-A-Wish first hand.

