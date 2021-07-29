Advertisement

Sunisa Lee wins Olympic gold medal in women’s all-around

Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic...
Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) - Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title in the women’s all-around.

She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Simone Biles watched from the stands.

Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade.

The Brazilian earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze two days after leading ROC to gold in the team final.

