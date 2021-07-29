Rylann Day’s Make a Wish Journey: One year later

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One year ago Rylann Day’s wish was granted during our Wishes are Waiting Telethon. Now, a year later she has another wish.

In 2018, Rylann Day got sick and found out she had an enlarged heart needing a heart transplant in order to survive.

The emotions from that time were overwhelming.

Jessica Day, Rylann’s mom said, “Oh any emotion you could think of I can’t tell you all the emotion that we had we went from ill at the world to glad to happy to depressed to there’s no words.”

Make a Wish kid Rylann Day said, “For me, it was more of the shocking standpoint I went from crying two days in a row to feeling happy for myself but also sad.”

Rylann altered her wish due to the pandemic and one year ago that wish was granted. Giving her family a camper for future adventures.

Jessica said, “Since then we’ve been about four or five, three or four times something like that. We’ve moved in the process but that kind of put a hindrance on it but we’re still enjoying the camper.”

They are waiting to take the camper to D.C. to fulfill her original wish once the pandemic settles down, but in the meantime they’ve, “Been able to go to the mountains beach and stuff like that,” according to Rylann.

The Days are extremely grateful for Make a Wish and what it has given their family

Rylann said, “I’ve felt overjoyed but I couldn’t express in words how much I felt grateful for everyone that did that.”

When Rylann got her transplant she didn’t fully understand what that meant.

She said, “They tried to put it on my standards that I would understand but I didn’t understand it until I got it… got the heart so I never really understood what it meant.”

Rylann’s wish since then is to meet the donor family. They have connected and want to meet up.

Rylann said, “I have told her already that I want her to listen to her daughters heart.”

Looking forward to when that day will come. The pandemic has been difficult for the Days with the extra precautions Rylann has to take to stay safe. But they are grateful she is healthy and look forward to future camper adventures.

