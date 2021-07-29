Advertisement

Pediatricians encourage parents to add health to students ‘back to school’ checklist

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As you get everything ready to send your kids back to school, doctors want to remind us not to forget about their health.

Pediatricians say there are a few appointments we should add to our “back to school” checklist.

A check-up with the pediatrician is a good idea, especially this year after so many exams were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Also, a dentist appointment is recommended for students before they head back to school. Dental hygiene is crucial to a child’s overall health, and teaching healthy habits at a young age can set children on the path to a lifetime of excellent oral hygiene.

Parents may also consider an eye exam for their children before they head to the classroom. It is a great way to make sure that vision problems will not prohibit any learning in the classroom.

It’s also important to make sure students are up to date on their vaccinations & immunizations. The best way to prevent children from vaccine-preventable diseases is to vaccinate them.

Several school systems have decided whether students and teachers will be masked when they return to the classroom. To see what’s been decided so far, head over to the education section of our website.

