Parents encouraged to fill out free and reduced meal application; federal funding based on results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The USDA extended free meals through the 2021-2022 school year, which means every student in North Alabama will have the option to eat at school at no cost.

However, parents still have one important step they need to take. The Madison County School district is asking families to still submit an application for free and reduced meals if they believe they qualify.

Dr. Rachel Ballard, Director of Equity and Innovation at Madison County Schools said the district receives federal funding for a variety of school programs based on these critical applications. In addition, approved applicants may also become eligible for other benefits, in and out of the school system.

“If they apply for free and reduced meals before August 31st, families may also be eligible for pandemic EBT, which is supplemental support for food outside of the school day,” Ballard said.

Families can submit their applications online by visiting the Madison County Schools website. They can also use this link: https://paypams.com/OnlineApp.aspx.

More information about P-EBT can be found at this link: https://paypams.com/OnlineApp.aspx.

Dr. Ballard said families are also welcome to call or visit the Madison County School district’s central office for support.

