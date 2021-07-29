Advertisement

More Alabama counties added to “High Risk” for COVID in one week

The Alabama Department of Public Health will be updating the COVID-19 surveillance dashboard...
The Alabama Department of Public Health will be updating the COVID-19 surveillance dashboard daily, rather than weekly with a new layout that launched today.(ADPH)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health will be updating the COVID-19 surveillance dashboard daily, rather than weekly with a new layout that launched today.

Only three of the 67 Alabama counties are not at the highest overall community transmission level, leaving the remainder of the state painted red. All Wiregrass counties remain sitting at high risk.

The state faces a 31.3 percent increase in COVID cases and a 21.5 percent increase in positivity tests.

Alabama adds 10,666 positive COVID cases in the last seven days.

Hospitals have also seen an increase in COVID patients since Wednesday, now reaching 1,251.

Over the past four weeks there are a total of 131 variants of concern in Alabama, 106 of those being the Delta variant.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases.
Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases
EBOE meeting after announcing masks for the start of 2021-2022 school year.
Large attendance at EBOE meeting after mask mandate announced
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Houston County
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Emiliano Rodriguez leaves a Houston County courtroom after a jury found him guilty of second...
Illegal immigrant convicted of rape though DNA does not implicate him

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
One year after her wish
Rylann Day’s Make a Wish Journey: One year later
One year after her wish
RYLANNS MAKE A WISH
Ozark City Schools
Ozark City Schools to require masks to begin school year