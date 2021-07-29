More Alabama counties added to “High Risk” for COVID in one week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health will be updating the COVID-19 surveillance dashboard daily, rather than weekly with a new layout that launched today.

Only three of the 67 Alabama counties are not at the highest overall community transmission level, leaving the remainder of the state painted red. All Wiregrass counties remain sitting at high risk.

The state faces a 31.3 percent increase in COVID cases and a 21.5 percent increase in positivity tests.

Alabama adds 10,666 positive COVID cases in the last seven days.

Hospitals have also seen an increase in COVID patients since Wednesday, now reaching 1,251.

Over the past four weeks there are a total of 131 variants of concern in Alabama, 106 of those being the Delta variant.

