Hotter Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures continue to rise with the hottest air of summer so far on the way for the end of the week and the first part of the weekend. We’ll see highs in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday, before we drop going into next week as rain chances increase.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 98°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 78°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 97° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 93° 40%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 90° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

