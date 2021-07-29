Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A few areas of fog this morning, as we head into the afternoon today most of us will stay dry but the big story will be the heat. There is a heat advisory in effect from 10am till 6pm tonight for all of the area so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you have to be outdoors. Tomorrow more of the same, very hot with little to no rain chances. Rain chances pick up slightly by Saturday better chances by Sunday into the start of the next week. Temperatures by Tuesday look a little cooler in the upper 80s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 95°. Winds Variable 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds Light W

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 98°. Winds SW 5 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 78° High: 97° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 93° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

