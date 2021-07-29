‘Exciting day’: Auburn coach reacts to Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is gearing up to welcome its incoming Olympic champion freshman.

18-year-old Sunisa Lee won gold in the all-around competition.

While her family and friends in Minnesota watched with pride as she clinched the title, her head gymnastics coach at Auburn was also watching.

“I can’t say it’s surprising to us when we were preparing for her to win a medal this whole time. And we thought she had a shot at the gold, so the simple fact that she followed through and does what she always does. Just, it’s an exciting day for Auburn gymnastics for Suni Lee, for Midwest gymnastics, which is my brother’s gym, and obviously for my brother and my family,” Jeff Graba said.

