Court records detail weapon used in killing of Selma officer

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Court records are shedding light on the events surrounding the killing of a Selma police officer.

Javonte Stubbs, 18, has been charged with murder of a police officer, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

According to court documents filed Thursday in Dallas County, Stubbs fatally shot officer Marquis Moorer with a rifle.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Selma Square Apartments, located a short distance from Citizens Parkway. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Moorer was “ambushed” while on his lunch break.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Stubbs was taken into custody Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals- Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and State Bureau of Investigation agents near Tuscaloosa.

Stubbs is currently being held in the Chilton County Jail. He will be arraigned Friday at 10 a.m. in Dallas County

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.