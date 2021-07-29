Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Samson Tigers

The Tigers are eager to build off last season’s success and leave a legacy.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Can this be the year the Samson Tigers break through?

Head Coach Jason Wambles believes so.

The Tigers are coming off their most successful season since 2016, going 6-4 and earning a spot in the Class 1A playoffs, but this team is hungry for more.

Wambles enters his 4th year as the Samson head coach and has seen these players develop to the athletes they are now.

“We’re really a team-led football team,” said Wambles. “Us coaches, we do our pat, but these guys are just really good guys. Juniors and seniors that have grown up together. They’ve played baseball, basketball, football. They get along and they really push themselves. Our part is just motivating them and organizing things, and polishing up. With that experience, comes a lot of responsibility from them to do those things because they feel like it’s time for us to leave a legacy here. That’s their goal. They definitely want to leave a legacy.”

Samson will take to the field for its season opener August 20 against Marengo.

