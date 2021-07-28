Zion Chapel bass team is headed to nationals

JACK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Zion Chapel bass team is ready to reel in the hardware at nationals.

The team is just in its second year together but already has two sets of anglers competing in the Bassmaster High School National Championships in Tennessee.

“This year, we spent a lot more time on the water studying different lakes,” said Avery Padgett. “You know, just spending a lot more time out there then our previous year and it ended up paying off.”

Avery Padgett and Ethan Young secured their spot for nationals at the State Championship Tournament placing fifth out of 207 boats.

“I mean it was nail biting right there because they told us a boat was weighing in late and they had a good site and would probably bump us down,” said Young. “Then, they came up short and we knew we had made it.”

While teammates Kaleb DeVos and Kevin Dowdy did not make the cut at state, the duo was able to compete in an open tournament.

“We got down a little bit but then we had another opportunity, so we just took advantage of it,” said DeVos.

And they did, finishing 18th out of 190 allowing them to join their teammates in Tennessee.

“Well, I don’t think Zion Chapel has ever had anything like this, so it’s pretty big for the school,” said Dowdy.

The boys will now fish with about 300 other anglers on an unfamiliar lake, but the Zion Chapel crew knows what they have to do to prepare.

“Just doing a lot of studying online, videos and like Google Earth,” said Padgett. “Go ahead and marking weigh points and stuff like that. Just getting as much knowledge as we can before we go up there and just kind of get a lay of the lake.”

The boys are looking forward to the challenge and opportunity to represent Zion Chapel on the big stage.

“It means a lot,” said Young. “It’s a small town. We’re just trying to show everybody what we can do.”

The National Championship begins Thursday on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee.

