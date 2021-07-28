Wiregrass COVID vaccine update

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has 1,587,003 million fully vaccinated people, but continues to have one of the lowest vaccine rates in the country.

Here is a county by county breakdown of people who are fully vaccinated in the Wiregrass.

Houston County has the most with 31,032 people fully vaccinated.

Coffee County sits at 12,952 fully vaccinated people.

Then Dale County with 11,710 people.

Geneva county has 6,531 fully vaccinated people.

Lastly, Henry County has 5,237 fully vaccinated people.

Click here to view the vaccine clinics in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

