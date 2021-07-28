Advertisement

Wiregrass COVID vaccine update

Houston County has the most with over 31,000 people fully vaccinated.
Wiregrass vaccine update
Wiregrass vaccine update(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has 1,587,003 million fully vaccinated people, but continues to have one of the lowest vaccine rates in the country.

Here is a county by county breakdown of people who are fully vaccinated in the Wiregrass.

Houston County has the most with 31,032 people fully vaccinated.

Coffee County sits at 12,952 fully vaccinated people.

Then Dale County with 11,710 people.

Geneva county has 6,531 fully vaccinated people.

Lastly, Henry County has 5,237 fully vaccinated people.

Click here to view the vaccine clinics in Alabama.

