UPDATE: 18-year-old suspect charged in Ala. police officer’s fatal shooting

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Selma’s Police Chief Kenta Fulford confirmed Wednesday afternoon that an 18-year-old was arrested near Tuscaloosa in the fatal shooting of Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer.

Fulford said state investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service worked tirelessly to find the suspect and make the arrest.

Fulford said U.S. Marshals-Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and SBI Agents arrested 18-year-old Javonte Cornuis Stubbs early Wednesday morning near Tuscaloosa.

As of Wednesday morning Stubbs was being held in the Chilton County Jail for Dallas County authorities.

Prosecutors describe the fatal shooting of Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer as an ambush. A woman was also wounded.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer was on duty and went home to get a bite to eat early Tuesday when he was shot at the apartment complex where he lived. Jackson says a woman believed to be his wife or girlfriend was wounded.

The prosecutor says the officer was approached by someone outside and “ambushed.” Further details weren’t immediately available. Jackson called Moorer “an upstanding officer who took his job seriously.”

The chief said family, friends and the City of Selma continue to need your prayers.

The online booking information for the Chilton County Jail shows Javonte Cornuis Stubbs is being held on No Bond for two charges of Murder Police Officer Gun and Attempted Murder. All three charges list Alabama Bureau of Investigation as the arresting agency.

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs (Chilton County Jail)

Charges (Chilton County Jail)

ALEA said, “Agents and officers with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), U.S. Marshal’s Service, 4th Judicial Task Force, 17th Judicial Task Force, and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office were instrumental in assisting and supporting the investigation, along with locating and apprehending the suspect.”

UPDATE: Governor Kay Ivey has directed flags be flown at half-staff on Thursday, August 5, 2021, as a mark of respect for Selma Police Officer Marquis Dewon Moorer.

