Troy police investigate apparent accidental shooting that critically injured 1

Troy Police Department
Troy Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is fighting for their life after being left in critical condition due to an apparent accidental shooting, according to the Troy Police Department.

The victim, identified only as a juvenile male, was flown to a Birmingham hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

First responders were called to a home in Suntrace Mobile Home Park, located on U.S. 231 south of Troy, around 8:15 Tuesday night. That’s where they found the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

The victim was initially taken to Troy Regional Medical Center by ambulance before the decision was made to transported him via medical helicopter to Birmingham for additional treatment.

Investigators said the shooting appears to have been accidental, that the weapon has been recovered and that there is no danger to the community.

The case remains under investigation.

