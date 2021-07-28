Advertisement

Suspect in death of Selma officer in custody

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs(Source: Chilton County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in the fatal shooting of Selma police officer Marquis Moorer is in custody, according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is holding the suspect for Dallas County authorities, Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon confirmed.

Jail records indicate Javonte Cornuis Stubbs, 18, is charged with murder of a police officer and attempted murder. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The City of Selma is set to hold a news conference on Stubbs’ arrest and the investigation at noon. WSFA 12 News will provide access to this online, on our mobile app and Facebook page.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Selma Square Apartments, located a short distance from Citizens Parkway. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Moorer was “ambushed.”

Jackson said Moorer was pronounced dead at the scene and his unnamed “significant other” suffered injuries requiring hospitalization. The current condition of the second victim is unknown.

The motive for the shootings remains unclear as the investigation continues.

