Panama City Beach man arrested on 303 counts of possession of child porn

Chase Wooden is charged with 303 counts of possession of the sexual performance of a child.
Chase Wooden is charged with 303 counts of possession of the sexual performance of a child.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach man is facing more than 300 counts of possession of child porn.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Chase Wooden, 35, Tuesday. Investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Wooden’s home on the east end of Panama City Beach. They say the warrant was in reference to more than 300 images and videos of child pornography being stored to a Google account at the home.

They say a preliminary search of Wooden’s phone found numerous images of child porn. Wooden was arrested and is charged with 303 counts of possession of the sexual performance of a child.

Deputies say this investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

