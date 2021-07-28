Advertisement

Officials: 2 dead; 7 injured after Texas chemical plant leak

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead after a chemical leak at plant in La Porte, Texas.

LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement that the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex.

Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene Tuesday night.

Gray said two people “sustained fatal injuries.” Seven others sustained injuries, including burns. Some were treated at the scene and others were sent to a hospital.

The company said it was working closely with responders to confirm all employees were accounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Houston County
Southeast Health is the only DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center in the state of Alabama, working...
Visitor policy change announced at Southeast Health
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Melissa Doss, 42, faces charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.
Police: Fla. woman kept autistic child in cage
Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris called the flu outbreak a "crisis situation."...
LIVE: State COVID-19 Update

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
Briair Poirier helped to make a veteran's day a little better when he came up short at the...
Cashier helps pay veteran’s grocery bill as a token of appreciation
Briair Poirier helped to make a veteran's day a little better when he came up short at the...
Cashier pays veteran's grocery bill in Massachusetts
Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen describes the situation at the fatal plant leak...
'Several patients' at fatal plant leak in Texas