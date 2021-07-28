Advertisement

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man.(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man.

56-year-old Jimmie Lee Table was last seen on July 25 at his home in the Beauregard community of Lee County. Table has not been heard from since July 25.

On the morning of July 27, his vehicle, a white 1999 GMC Yukon with the license plate TTW949, was found abandoned near the intersection of Alabama Hwy. 110 and Alabama Hwy. 108 in the Pike Rd. area near Montgomery.

Anyone with information about Table’s whereabouts should contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Houston County
Southeast Health is the only DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center in the state of Alabama, working...
Visitor policy change announced at Southeast Health
EBOE meeting after announcing masks for the start of 2021-2022 school year.
Large attendance at EBOE meeting after mask mandate announced
Emiliano Rodriguez leaves a Houston County courtroom after a jury found him guilty of second...
Illegal immigrant convicted of rape though DNA does not implicate him
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
Alabama prison officer stabbed, receives minor injuries
K9 Deputy “Razor”
Jefferson County K9 recovering from injuries following search
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 577K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice