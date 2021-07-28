Advertisement

Jefferson County K9 recovering from injuries following search

K9 Deputy “Razor”
K9 Deputy “Razor”(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County K9 is recovering from broken bones he got while he was helping in the search for a missing person.

Investigators said Deputy “Razor” suffered a few broken bones during the search Sunday night. He is expected to make a full recovery and will hopefully be back on the job in about six weeks.

Good boy!

Good Boy! Deputy “Razor” suffered a few broken bones during a search for a missing person on Sunday night. He is expected to make a full recovery and will hopefully be back on the job in about 6 weeks 🐾

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

