Hotter Days Are Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances drop for the end of the week as temperatures soar. We’ll see highs in the middle 90s Thursday, with upper 90s Friday as most areas stay dry. Deeper moisture returns this weekend, with spotty showers and thunderstorms Saturday, followed by better rain chances Sunday. Next week will feature scattered rainfall and below-normal temperatures.

TONIGHT – Rain ends early, then partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, sight chance of a stray PM shower. High near 95°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 97° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 93° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.