Hotter Days Are Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances drop for the end of the week as temperatures soar. We’ll see highs in the middle 90s Thursday, with upper 90s Friday as most areas stay dry. Deeper moisture returns this weekend, with spotty showers and thunderstorms Saturday, followed by better rain chances Sunday. Next week will feature scattered rainfall and below-normal temperatures.

TONIGHT – Rain ends early, then partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, sight chance of a stray PM shower. High near 95°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 76°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 97° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 77° High: 93° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 50%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot.

