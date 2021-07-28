Advertisement

Hot with scattered showers and storms

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Quiet start to the morning, scattered showers and storms will once again pop up this afternoon. Afternoon highs in the 90s with feels like temperature approaching 100 degrees again. Tomorrow will be a drier day, but afternoon highs will start to climb. Friday more of the same with a drier afternoon and highs in the middle to upper 90s. The weekend does look to be unsettled with afternoon shower and storm chances each day.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds NW 5 mph 50%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, a stray shower or storm. High near 94°. Winds NW 5 mph. 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 95° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 93° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 90° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10 kts. Seas 1 foot

