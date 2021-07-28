Advertisement

Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence.

They said the former sports doctor, who was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago. Deposits include a total of $2,000 from two federal stimulus checks in January and March.

Nassar, 57, owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment, according to a motion the attorneys filed with U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. They said federal law requires that money Nassar receives in prison be applied to his restitution obligation.

The Washington Post first disclosed the filing, more than a month after reporting that the prisons bureau lets inmates keep unlimited amounts of money in their accounts and effectively shields much of it from collection.

The Associated Press could not immediately determine if Nassar has a lawyer to respond to prosecutors’ request.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Houston County
Southeast Health is the only DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center in the state of Alabama, working...
Visitor policy change announced at Southeast Health
EBOE meeting after announcing masks for the start of 2021-2022 school year.
Large attendance at EBOE meeting after mask mandate announced
Emiliano Rodriguez leaves a Houston County courtroom after a jury found him guilty of second...
Illegal immigrant convicted of rape though DNA does not implicate him
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
Wiregrass vaccine update
Wiregrass COVID vaccine update
WTVY News 4 at Five
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized