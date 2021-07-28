Advertisement

Alabama State Troopers remind motorists about the Move Over Law

Alabama State Trooper
Alabama State Trooper(waff)
By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Every year hundreds of law enforcement and emergency workers are injured, and some killed, by distracted drivers.

The problem inspired lawmakers in Alabama to pass the Move Over Law in 2019, which states drivers should leave an open lane between any law enforcement vehicle pulled over on the highway with its lights flashing.

On Monday, a trooper in Limestone County was hit from behind on I-65 while assisting a driver stranded on the road.

“When you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, you always try to merge over into the opposite lane of travel. If you are unsuccessful, you slow down to speeds that are reasonable and comfortable for weather conditions, pedestrian conditions, and vehicle conditions,” said State Trooper Brandon Bailey.

Bailey said statistics show that the cause of many accidents is a result of motorists failing to move over due to distractions and speeding.

“A lot of people are very anxious and impatient to get to one place to another, and they’re failing to leave with enough time to get to point a to point b, so that would be my advice is to consider the travel time where you’re trying to get to,” said Bailey.

A violation of the Move Over Law is a fine between $100 -$200 depending on second and third violations.

