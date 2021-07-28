Advertisement

Alabama prison officer stabbed, receives minor injuries

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A corrections officer was injured after being assaulted by an inmate at a south Alabama prison, the Department of Corrections said.

The assault was reported Monday at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, said prison spokeswoman Kristi Simpson. An inmate assaulted a correctional officer “from behind using a makeshift weapon,” she said Tuesday.

The prison system did not release the injured officer’s name or other details. The officer was treated at a hospital and did not have life-threatening injuries.

The findings of an investigation will be sent to prosecutors, and an inmate already serving time for attempted murder in another case could face additional charges, she said.

“The Alabama Department of Corrections condemns all violence in its facilities, and the unacceptable actions taken by this inmate against an ADOC staff member are being thoroughly investigated by the ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division,” Simpson wrote in an email.

