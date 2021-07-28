Alabama ABC Board to Host Career Fair Friday in Montgomery

Press Release:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Looking for a rewarding job with great benefits and the chance to grow a career? The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board has numerous openings available right now and is making the process of finding a job easier for job seekers.

Following the success of previous ABC drive-thru job fairs held throughout Alabama, the ABC Board will host a CAReer Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 30, at its administrative building located in Gunter Industrial Park at 2715 Gunter Park Drive West.

Job applications will be accepted for a variety of openings including ABC Retail Sales Associate I, ABC Licensing Inspector and Warehouse Worker. The agency will also collect job applications for Alabama Department of Corrections Correctional Officer Trainee and Probation and Parole Officer Trainee openings.

Managers and human resources representatives will interview candidates from the safety and comfort of their own cars. “What people are missing when applying for jobs online is the connection with the people doing the hiring,” Mac Gipson, administrator of the Alabama ABC Board, said. “We’ve found a way for job seekers and our managers to be able to meet in-person and cut through the rest of the hiring process.”

The CAReer Fair will be held in the parking lot. Attendees will stay in their cars and move from station to station to pick up information about available jobs. Interested candidates are asked to fill out a job application before leaving. As employees of the State of Alabama, ABC Board personnel have access to the same benefits offered to all state employees, including a generous leave and holiday schedule, health insurance, retirement and much more

Alabama ABC Board CAReer Fair details: When: 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, July 30

Where: Alabama ABC Board administrative offices and warehouse, 2715 Gunter Park Dr. W., Montgomery, Ala.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.