50th anniversary celebration for the first lunar vehicle mission

(Source: U.S. Space and Rocket Center)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is planning a big celebration for something the Rocket City played a huge part in. The center’s Intuitive Planetarium will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 Lunar Rover Vehicle mission.

The big celebration will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 30, at the Space and Rocket Center. There will be a “Cocktails and Cosmos” show that will highlight the successes of the historic mission and take the audience on a tour of the Apollo 15 landing site. Not only will the audience see photos from the mission, but they will also get to meet some of the original members of the LVR mission.

You can learn more about the event by visiting their website here.

