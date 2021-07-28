2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Slocomb Red Tops

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the biggest turnarounds on the gridiron last year belonged to the Slocomb Red Tops.

Before last season, Slocomb had managed to win just 18 total games.

Last year, the Red Tops finished the season 10-2 and captured their first region crown since 2003.

After a season opening loss to Geneva, Slocomb rattled off 10 straight wins before falling in the 2nd round of the playoffs.

A lot of buzz surrounding this program in 2021 with reigning News 4 Player of the Year, Jaylen Nobles, back along with Rayshawn Miller and a host of other returning players.

Slocomb has the chance to contend once again in Class 3A but this year, the Red Tops will not be overlooked by anybody.

“We’ve talked a lot about that, that just made this season harder,” said Head Coach Richard Tisdale. “When you’ve been kind of average for a while, you can sneak up on people and last year we did early and then kind of gained some momentum. This year, we’re not sneaking up an anybody. Everybody’s ready. They know who we are. They know about our kids. I think it’s made them a little more focused knowing we’re going to get everyone’s best shot this year and we’re not going to sneak up on anybody.”

The Red Tops open the year with three straight home games.

The first against Geneva on August 27.

