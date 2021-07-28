Advertisement

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: G.W. Long Rebels

New head coach David Watts is ready to build on the Rebels previous success.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time since 2008, the G.W. Long Rebels will have a new head coach.

Scott Horne retired after 12 years leading the program and former Brantley assistant David Watts was named his successor.

The Rebels are coming off a phenomenal 2020 season, finishing the year 9-2 and advancing to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

This season, similar results could be expected once again with a wealth of talent returning to the gridiron at Long.

Watts saying the foundation has been set for success in Skipperville.

“The kids have been really good and embracing what we’re doing and how we’re doing it,” said Watts. “Scott deserves a lot of credit for the type of program he ran. A lot of times you get into a job after a guy has been there a long time and he leaves and the cupboard is kind of bare, but he left a good situation at G.W. Long. We have a lot of good players coming back.”

G.W. Long kicks off the season with a road matchup against Elba on September 3.

