2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ariton Purple Cats

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ariton Purple Cats are hoping to continue their recent run of success into the 2021 season.

After missing out on the playoffs for six straight seasons from 2009-2014, things have been different in Purple Cat country since the 2015 season. Ariton has advanced to the postseason six straight years now including two trips to the Class 2A Quarterfinals.

Last season, it took a three-game win streak at the end of the year to secure that playoff spot for Steven Kilcrease’s bunch.

In order to make it seven straight this year, Ariton will need to replace some vacant spots left by last year’s team, especially on the line, a place where the Purple Cats excel.

Kilcrease believes if this team can continue to put in the work, they have the chance to compete once again in Class 2A.

“I get videos they’ll send me of them doing work, cone work that they are doing by themselves at home,” said Kilcrease. “We’re excited about it. We got some holes to fill. We’ve lost some really good players over the last few years. That sort of catches up to you at a small school. We’re hoping to fill those holes and see how it goes.”

Ariton kicks off the 2021 season against county rival Dale County on August 20.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.