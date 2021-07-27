Advertisement

Visitor policy change announced at Southeast Health

Southeast Health is the only DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center in the state of Alabama, working...
Southeast Health is the only DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center in the state of Alabama, working to bridge the great health divide.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community, as well as conditions in our healthcare facilities such as number of COVID positive patients, Southeast Health is amending our visitation guidelines effective Wednesday, July 28.

Hospitalized patients may now have one individual with them at all times (a support person or a visitor). Substituting or rotating support persons/ visitors will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame.

Support persons and visitors must register at Entrance 2 on the upper level of the east parking deck. Beginning Monday, August 2, Entrance 3 will be the check-in point. Visitors who are not remaining with the patient overnight can enter and exit the building during visiting hours from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The policy remains unchanged for many areas, but reduces the number of visitors/support persons allowed in the inpatient setting from two to one. The policy also remains unchanged for pediatric, NICU, Family Birth Center and for patients at end-of-life. These patients may have two visitors/support persons at this time.

As always, we encourage patients and families to utilize technology, like smart phones and tablets, to connect with loved ones. It’s the safest way to be supportive and stay connected without risking exposure to COVID-19.

To view the complete Visitor and Support Person Guidelines, go to https://www.southeasthealth.org/coronavirus/.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County...
Man dies after officers tase him
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Last week, the National Weather Service released an alert that said people on Manatee County...
NWS warns that red tide could cause respiratory irritation
County Road 49 is selected to be resurfaced starting as early as the end of August.
Geneva County nears start of $1.4 million dollar road resurfacing project

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 28, 2021
COVID-19 VACCINE
WRGX - Alabama exceed 1,000 COVID hospitalizations
Alabama Hospitals face significant increase in COVID hospitalizations. The state exceed 1,000...
Alabama exceeds over 1,000 COVID hospitalizations
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US