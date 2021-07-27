Visitor policy change announced at Southeast Health

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community, as well as conditions in our healthcare facilities such as number of COVID positive patients, Southeast Health is amending our visitation guidelines effective Wednesday, July 28.

Hospitalized patients may now have one individual with them at all times (a support person or a visitor). Substituting or rotating support persons/ visitors will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame.

Support persons and visitors must register at Entrance 2 on the upper level of the east parking deck. Beginning Monday, August 2, Entrance 3 will be the check-in point. Visitors who are not remaining with the patient overnight can enter and exit the building during visiting hours from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The policy remains unchanged for many areas, but reduces the number of visitors/support persons allowed in the inpatient setting from two to one. The policy also remains unchanged for pediatric, NICU, Family Birth Center and for patients at end-of-life. These patients may have two visitors/support persons at this time.

As always, we encourage patients and families to utilize technology, like smart phones and tablets, to connect with loved ones. It’s the safest way to be supportive and stay connected without risking exposure to COVID-19.

To view the complete Visitor and Support Person Guidelines, go to https://www.southeasthealth.org/coronavirus/.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.