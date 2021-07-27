Temperature checks required, mask order possible at Houston County buildings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Visitors to Houston County owned and opearted buildings will have their temperatures taken as the number of COVID cases spirals upward.

“(The increase) is frankly a concern for us, and it has affected some of our employees,” Chairman Mark Culver told News 4 on Monday.

He will not rule out another mask requirement will at county buildings if the number of COVID cases continues to to increase. However, he does not predict health guidelines will be as stringent as they were at the height of the pandemic.

“I don’t think (another) shutdown (of county buildings) is something we will look at,” Culver said.

He recommends vaccinations for eligible recipients but opposes making vaccines mandatory.

The 7-day average of COVID cases fell below to about 150 daily cases in mid-June, but has since increased to over 12,000, according to public health data.

