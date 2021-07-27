Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Areas of patchy fog this morning, this afternoon will bring another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are staying very warm in the 90s over the next 7 days with high humidity so it will feel even warmer than that when you step out the door. Rain chances are on the increase for the weekend.

TODAY – Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High near 93°. Winds NW 5 mph 60%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds W 5 mph. 50%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 95° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 93° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.