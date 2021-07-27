Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Areas of patchy fog this morning, this afternoon will bring another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are staying very warm in the 90s over the next 7 days with high humidity so it will feel even warmer than that when you step out the door. Rain chances are on the increase for the weekend.

TODAY – Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High near 93°. Winds NW 5 mph 60%

TONIGHT –Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 91°. Winds W 5 mph. 50%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 95° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 93° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 90° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 89° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

