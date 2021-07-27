Advertisement

Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A in Huntsville

Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville
Police searching for stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville(Huntsville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen Chick-fil-A car in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say the Kia Soul was stolen from the Chick-fil-A located on South Memorial Parkway. According to HPD, the car was stolen on Friday, July 23.

Investigators say the car’s tag number is 47A5R36. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact, 256-722-7100.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Houston County
Southeast Health is the only DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center in the state of Alabama, working...
Visitor policy change announced at Southeast Health
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Melissa Doss, 42, faces charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.
Police: Fla. woman kept autistic child in cage
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
‘Horrendous tragedy’: Selma officer shot and killed, woman wounded

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-28
Hot with scattered showers and storms
Op-Ed: The Trump administration gave us the best weapons against covid-19. We should use them.
A Houston County, Alabama jury returns guilty verdict against Emiliano Rodriguez on July 27,...
Emiliano Rodriguez verdict
Emiliano Rodriguez leaves a Houston County courtroom after a jury found him guilty of second...
Illegal immigrant convicted of rape though DNA does not implicate him