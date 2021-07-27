Advertisement

Phenix City woman wins gold in skeet shooting at Olympics

Phenix City woman wins gold in skeet shooting at Olympics
Phenix City woman wins gold in skeet shooting at Olympics
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - U.S. Army First Lieutenant Amber English of Fort Benning brought home the women’s gold medal in Tokyo for skeet shooting. She is a 1st Lieutenant with the World Class Athlete Program at Fort Benning.

Fellow gold medal winner in skeet shooting, Vincent Hancock is from Eatonton, a couple hours northeast of Columbus, now the most decorated American Olympian in skeet shooting with three golds.

English, who currently lives in Phenix City, set an Olympic record hitting 56 of 60 targets to knock off Italy’s Diana Bacosi.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County...
Man dies after officers tase him
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Houston County
Southeast Health is the only DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center in the state of Alabama, working...
Visitor policy change announced at Southeast Health
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
EBOE meeting after announcing masks for the start of 2021-2022 school year.
Enterprise Board of Education Meeting
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ariton Purple Cats
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ariton Purple Cats
CDC now says vaccinated people in some parts of the country should again start wearing masks...
CDC encourages vaccinated people to mask up
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 28, 2021