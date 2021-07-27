Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a standoff this afternoon on Cottonwood Road.

Cottonwood police were the first to respond to the home due to a domestic call. Shortly after arriving shots were reportedly fired.

A female in the home was able to get out and get to a safe location. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza along with other members of his staff responded and began negotiations.

Reports are the subject in the home came out armed with a gun. Officers asked him multiple times to drop the weapon but he refused. He was then shot multiple times.

Cottonwood rescue transported the subject to the hospital but he has passed away from his injuries. No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.