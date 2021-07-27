Advertisement

Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Houston County

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One man is dead after a standoff this afternoon on Cottonwood Road.

Cottonwood police were the first to respond to the home due to a domestic call. Shortly after arriving shots were reportedly fired.

A female in the home was able to get out and get to a safe location. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza along with other members of his staff responded and began negotiations.

Reports are the subject in the home came out armed with a gun. Officers asked him multiple times to drop the weapon but he refused. He was then shot multiple times.

Cottonwood rescue transported the subject to the hospital but he has passed away from his injuries. No other details are available at this time.

