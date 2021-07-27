More Rain, Then Hotter

SYNOPSIS – Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday, followed by lower rain chances for the end of the week as we turn even hotter. Some areas will hit the upper 90s on Friday. Better rain chances return over the weekend, with temperatures easing a bit next week.

TONIGHT – Rain ends early, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds variable at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early rain, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 95° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 93° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91°30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot.

