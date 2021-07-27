LIVE: State COVID-19 Update

Advertisement

Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris called the flu outbreak a "crisis situation."...
Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris called the flu outbreak a "crisis situation." (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will hold a news conference this morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 surge across the state.

WTVY will carry this event live here on our website and on Facebook. Click the player above to watch.

