Advertisement

Legal Talk Tuesday: Do Crime Victims Have Reasons to File Civil Lawsuits?

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan answer the question: if you’re a victim of a crime, do you have a reason to file a civil lawsuit?
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan answer the question: if you’re a victim of a crime, do you have a reason to file a civil lawsuit?

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County...
Man dies after officers tase him
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Last week, the National Weather Service released an alert that said people on Manatee County...
NWS warns that red tide could cause respiratory irritation
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Southeast Health
SE Health sees “significant” increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Hartford Dire Dept.
WTVY - Hartford Fire Dept. receives pay raise
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 7-27
Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon
As the temperatures rise this week, so do the concerns about the dangers extreme heat can pose.
Doctors warn of heat dangers, illnesses as temperatures rise
Temperature checks required, mask order possible at Houston County buildings