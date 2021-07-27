Legal Talk Tuesday: Do Crime Victims Have Reasons to File Civil Lawsuits?
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan answer the question: if you’re a victim of a crime, do you have a reason to file a civil lawsuit?
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan answer the question: if you’re a victim of a crime, do you have a reason to file a civil lawsuit?
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.