Japan hands USA first Olympic loss, takes gold medal in 2-0 win

TOKYO, Japan (WCTV) - For a second-straight Olympic tournament, the United States of America fell to Japan in the softball gold medal game, as the Olympic hosts took down the stars and stripes, 2-0, Tuesday morning.

▼TEAMS 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 RUNS HITS ERRORS LOB JAPAN 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 8 0 9 UNITED STATES 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3

It’s the second-consecutive silver medal for the US, who has medaled in every softball event in the Summer Games.

It’ll be another long wait for the U.S. to attempt to regain golden glory: Softball is not part of the Olympic program in the 2024 Paris Games but is expected to be part of the 2028 Games, hosted by Los Angeles.

