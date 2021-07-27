Advertisement

Japan hands USA first Olympic loss, takes gold medal in 2-0 win

Japan's Yukiko Ueno, left, fields a ground out during a softball game against the United States...
Japan's Yukiko Ueno, left, fields a ground out during a softball game against the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOKYO, Japan (WCTV) - For a second-straight Olympic tournament, the United States of America fell to Japan in the softball gold medal game, as the Olympic hosts took down the stars and stripes, 2-0, Tuesday morning.

▼TEAMS1234567RUNSHITSERRORSLOB
JAPAN00011002809
UNITED STATES00000000303

It’s the second-consecutive silver medal for the US, who has medaled in every softball event in the Summer Games.

It’ll be another long wait for the U.S. to attempt to regain golden glory: Softball is not part of the Olympic program in the 2024 Paris Games but is expected to be part of the 2028 Games, hosted by Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

