Gov. Ivey honors University of Montevallo bass fishing team

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Shelby County on Tuesday to honor the University of Montevallo bass fishing team.

Gov. Ivey and UM bass fishing team. (Source: Office of the Governor)

A ceremony was held at Beeswax Creek Park in Columbiana to celebrate their achievements during the 2020-2021 season.

The UM fishing team took over the top ranking in the national standings and was named the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year.

Gov. Ivey and UM bass fishing team. (Source: Office of the Governor)

Congratulations!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.