Gov. Ivey honors University of Montevallo bass fishing team

Gov. Ivey and UM bass fishing team.
Gov. Ivey and UM bass fishing team.(Source: Office of the Governor)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Shelby County on Tuesday to honor the University of Montevallo bass fishing team.

A ceremony was held at Beeswax Creek Park in Columbiana to celebrate their achievements during the 2020-2021 season.

The UM fishing team took over the top ranking in the national standings and was named the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year.

