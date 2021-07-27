Advertisement

Doctors warn of heat dangers, illnesses as temperatures rise

As the temperatures rise this week, so do the concerns about the dangers extreme heat can pose.
As the temperatures rise this week, so do the concerns about the dangers extreme heat can pose.(Pixabay)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the temperatures rise this week, so do the concerns about the dangers extreme heat can pose.

According to the CDC, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.

Extreme heat is defined as summertime temperatures that are much hotter and/or humid than average. Heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, happen when the body is not able to properly cool itself.

Experts say heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable. The CDC has a number of resources to help you protect yourself and your loved ones in extreme heat here.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call tased him, Houston County...
Man dies after officers tase him
Jefferson County’s top doctor isn’t going as far as Governor Kay Ivey did in calling out...
Local doctors react to Gov. Ivey’s “unvaccinated people” comments
Last week, the National Weather Service released an alert that said people on Manatee County...
NWS warns that red tide could cause respiratory irritation
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Southeast Health
SE Health sees “significant” increase in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

Rotimi Kukoyi posts Tiktok as a part of the Alabama Department of Public Health Vaccinate...
TikTok user hopes Alabama contest encourages vaccine awareness
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has released public guidance on a new state law on...
Alabama AG addresses legal questions about COVID-19 vaccinations
Alabama COVID-19 hospitalization rates have climbed by more than 400% in the first three weeks...
Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations soar more than 400% in 3 weeks
Norton Children's Medical Associates offices are adding mental health care for children to four...
Health experts say kids can catch COVID-19 at the same time as flu, strep, and RSV